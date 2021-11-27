Woman describes her ‘terrifying’ experience of being in an abusive relationship.

In the hopes of raising awareness for other women, a lady has spoken out about her ‘terrifying’ encounter.

Georgina Brennan’s life was turned upside down in 2015 when she was in an abusive relationship with her ex-partner.

The now 28-year-old has moved on with her life, but she has spoken out about her ‘terrifying’ relationship and Clare’s Law’s importance.

Clare’s Law allows anyone to ask police if their relationship is a danger to them.

Georgina, from Crosby, told The Washington Newsday that she might have been able to leave a toxic relationship sooner if she had known about the scam when she was in it.

She stated, ” “It began around eight years ago when we both worked at the same establishment, where I worked at the bar and he worked in the kitchen, and he seemed ideal.

“We clicked right away, and he constructed a picture of a wonderful life for me while manipulating me against all of my loved ones, leaving me with no one but him.

“Getting pregnant was the wake-up call that made me question what I was doing.

“But he wouldn’t let me leave the house. He instructed me to come home by 7 p.m. one day since my mother was planning a baby shower, but I left and never returned.

“All of this happened in a year’s time. It all happened in a flash. He’d lock me in the house and take my car keys.

“He wouldn’t let me work and had complete control over my finances. It would all be gone if I put money away for baby supplies.

“If Clare’s Law had been well-known at the time, I would have been able to verify it.

“I could see the warning signs that others were pointing out, but the final straw was becoming pregnant. When a child is involved, the entire dynamic of the situation changes.” Her previous partner was imprisoned for 26 weeks in 2016.

The court heard how Georgina’s former lover did not take the breakup well and began harassing her.

“When he got sent down, a restraining order was made,” the mother of three told The Washington Newsday.

