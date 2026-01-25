Woman Denies False Allegations Against Ex-Spandau Ballet Frontman

A woman who accused former Spandau Ballet frontman Ross Davidson of attempting to rape her in a Thailand hotel in 2019 has firmly denied fabricating her story. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified at Wood Green Crown Court that she woke up to find Davidson trying to have sex with her without her consent, and without a condom. She stressed that the accusation was not motivated by revenge for a separate incident in which Davidson allegedly filmed her without her knowledge.

Accusations and Defence Claims

Davidson, 37, is on trial for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault, charges he denies. The woman told the jury she was “very, very drunk” the night before the alleged incident, when she and Davidson, whom she had met through Tinder, engaged in consensual sex after having dinner together. She admitted to potentially blacking out during parts of the evening, which ended in his hotel room. Despite this, she categorically denied the defence’s suggestion that she fabricated the accusation to fit with Davidson’s other ongoing legal cases. When questioned if she had “rewritten history,” she replied, “Absolutely not. I have told the truth as I remember, even when on the face of it, it makes me look very unflattering.”

According to the woman, after the drunken encounter, she awoke to find Davidson attempting to have sex with her while she was unconscious. Davidson allegedly told her that he “forgot” about the use of a condom. The woman also told the jury that Davidson later claimed he was going to get her pregnant, which she found deeply troubling. “I think any woman would be horrified that a stranger would impregnate you,” she said.

Further complicating the case, detectives discovered video footage on Davidson’s phone that allegedly shows the woman lying unconscious in a hotel room, partially undressed, while Davidson allegedly fondled her. The woman had no knowledge of the video’s existence until she was informed by police in 2023. She said she was initially “in shock” when the police presented the footage to her, and did not immediately mention the alleged rape out of disbelief.

The woman, an aspiring songwriter and musical theatre actor, denied suggestions that she had given Davidson permission to touch her while asleep, stating that it was incomprehensible to her that anyone would consent to such behavior in a state of unconsciousness. “Why would I want a man to touch me when I am in a state of unconsciousness?” she asked during her testimony.

Davidson also faces charges for the 2015 rape of another woman in London, which he denies. However, he has pleaded guilty to a voyeurism charge in connection with the same woman in 2019. The woman who accused him in Thailand has expressed her hope that the legal process will bring justice not only for her, but for other potential victims. She added, “It is wrong that it happened to me. I hope that by subjecting myself to this process that I can do some justice for myself today and for someone else.”

The trial continues as the jury considers the evidence presented by both sides.