Woman Crushes Both Legs After Jumping Off Building Hours After Husband Commits Suicide

A 37-year-old lady in Telangana, India, is in critical condition after attempting suicide hours after her husband committed himself over the weekend.

Chinna Ammulu, the wife, leaped from the second floor of the two-story house their family was renting in Narsapur, Medak district, on Sunday, according to local publication Telangana Today.

Following the incident, Ammulu was brought to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where she was discovered to have shattered both of her legs. According to reports, the woman’s situation is critical, and she is currently fighting for her life at the hospital.