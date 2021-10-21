Woman Convicted of Trespassing for Refusing to Wear a Mask Says Justice Wasn’t Served.

According to the Associated Press, a lady from Southern California was convicted Wednesday of trespassing and hindering a company or customers after refusing to wear a face mask or comply with demands to leave a grocery store last year. Marianne Campbell Smith declared outside the courthouse following her conviction that “justice was not served.” Smith said, “since it was essential to talk about these topics today,” she accepted the verdict. According to the Orange County Register, Orange County Superior Court Judge John Zitny sentenced her to 40 hours of community service, one year of informal probation, and a $200 fine.

On August 15, 2020, Smith, 57, was detained at the Mother’s Market store in Costa Mesa. According to the Associated Press, a protest against a statewide mask rule targeted at reducing COVID-19 infections was taking place nearby at the time.

Smith stated that due to a medical problem, she is unable to wear a face mask. According to the Associated Press, Smith’s objective in entering the grocery store that day was not to protest, but to buy food.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated in court before his sentencing that the case was about property rights.

Spitzer stated, “The defendant wants to make this about masks and freedom.” “This case involved a private company and employees who were only trying to follow health regulations. Instead, she forced her way through the store, accusing masked elderly shoppers of being involved in a government plot.” Smith claims she is unable to wear a mask owing to a medical issue, and her lawyer claims she walked into the business to buy food, not to protest.

The case was one of the few times in Orange County that arrests or criminal charges concerning mask requirements were sought, according to the Register newspaper, where police and prosecutors have focused on education and outreach regarding coronavirus limitations.

Another woman arrested with Smith earlier agreed to a plea deal that included a gift to a coronavirus relief fund in exchange for admitting to an infraction for refusing to leave the store when a police officer ordered her to do so at the request of the owner. There’s another. This is a condensed version of the information.