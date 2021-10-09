Woman claims to have DNA evidence proving she is the missing girl from 2000.

A lady in Indiana claims she has DNA proof confirming she is the daughter of a Virginia girl who went missing 21 years ago.

Kaylynn Stevenson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, said she has DNA evidence confirming she is Brittany Renee Williams, a seven-year-old daughter who went missing in 2000.

In the year 2000, Williams vanished from her independent foster care under the supervision of a woman called Kim Parker. Henrico Police launched an inquiry into Parker’s residence in Virginia after Williams ceased showing up to school and court appearances with him.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the number of children missing from state custody has risen over time. The majority of these children were not reported missing until 2014, when federal legislation was passed requiring state agencies to notify law enforcement and NCMEC “within 24 hours of obtaining information about a missing kid under their care.”

The NCMEC also categorizes children who have been missing for more than six months as “long term missing,” with only approximately 150 children located after being lost for a decade or more. Williams has been AWOL for the past two decades.

Williams was born with AIDS, according to WWBT, and authorities were concerned that she was dead because she did not receive her medication. Parker allegedly tried to give Williams to her adult half-sister because she couldn’t care for her. Parker claimed she hired two women in California to take Williams after Williams’ sister declined. Both ladies, however, said they never had custody of Williams and were unaware of her whereabouts.

Stevenson told WWBT that she didn’t remember much about her childhood other than the fact that she grew up in Ohio with her adoptive parents and had the surname Williams. She admitted to having a shaky memory, as well as scars from catheters and an eating tube. Catheter scars were listed as identifying marks on the missing person poster for Williams.

While Stevenson has few memories of her childhood, she claims to have a DNA sample from a LabCorp that indicates she is the 2000 missing girl. She also has a jumbled memory. This is a condensed version of the information.