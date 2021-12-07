Woman claims that a McDonald’s employee shot a customer for not wearing a mask.

According to reports, a McDonald’s customer in Georgia said that an employee drew a gun on her because she didn’t have a mask.

According to Fox5, Crista Burton believes the confrontation at the McDonald’s on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur escalated because of a misunderstanding over a mask.

The customer stated that she stopped at the fast-food establishment lately on her way back to Athens.

The following is what Burton told the network: “I inquired as to whether they had any masks available. They probably assumed I was listening in on their talk, but I wasn’t.

“They started screaming, ‘didn’t I tell you we didn’t have any masks?’ and I was like, ‘Whoa, why are you yelling?'”

Burton claimed that after she asked for a mask, an employee knocked her phone out of her hands.

According to Burton, who spoke to Fox5, “I dashed over to fetch my phone, and when I turned around, she brandished a revolver.

“She was carrying a black bag and drew the revolver from it. She flung the black bag back over the counter and proceeded to square up to me, waving the gun, as if she wanted to fight.” The fight was caught on camera, and a McDonald’s employee was seen flashing a firearm and approaching Burton.

Later, Burton told the network: “I am not a danger to you. I’m not equipped with any weaponry. I didn’t charge behind the counter and threaten you with a fight. That came as a complete surprise.” Officers from the DeKalb County Police Department arrived at the McDonald’s and informed Fox5 that they were investigating the incident.

Burton stated, ” “People are unwilling to discuss anything. I guess they just want to take out a pistol and shoot you.” McDonald’s and the DeKalb County Police Department have been asked for comment by the Washington Newsday.

McDonald’s personnel and customers have gotten into fights over a variety of issues, including face masks and menu items that are no longer available.

Employees at a McDonald’s in Henry County, Georgia, stated they hid in a refrigerator for fear of being attacked by an enraged customer because a menu item had ran out.

Staff retreated to the refrigerator, a 16-year-old employee told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, fearing the incident would grow and become violent.

