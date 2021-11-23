Woman claims she’saved’ her two children by fatally stabbing them.

After calling police to claim that she had murdered her two children inside her home, a Montana lady was charged with murder. Authorities said the 34-year-old lady claimed she protected her children by fatally stabbing them.

Missoula resident Leannah J. Gardipe has been charged with two counts of premeditated homicide in the November 19 murders of her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. According to online court records, Gardpie is presently being held on a $10 million bail, according to Missoulian.

On Nov. 19, Gardipe dialed 911 and said she wanted to “report a homicide.” Authorities say she then admitted to stabbing her two children with a knife in her bed that morning. According to the report, the woman told them that she had informed her mother, who should be calling them as well.

Gardipe’s mother then contacted 911, saying her daughter had called to say she had “saved her babies.” According to court papers, when the mother questioned if that meant Gardipe had killed them, she began to cry.

Gardipe allegedly informed the responding cops, “I was intended to die today.” After hearing one of her children making noises after the stabbing, she said she was waiting for them and sought medical care, according to Law & Crime.

The bodies of the youngsters were discovered nestled in bedsheets on a bed when the police cops entered the house. Throat lacerations and other injuries, including defensive cuts to their hands and fingers, were found on their bodies. After a medical inspection, the individuals were pronounced dead.

A bloody serrated steak knife was discovered under her bed by investigators during a search of her home. They also discovered a message in the bedroom that said, “It was the only way we wouldn’t all burn, now I’m the only one who will.” Gardipe was ordered to get a mental health evaluation by the court. She was considered to pose a significant risk to the community by the judge, who ordered her to be kept on bond. If Gardipe posts bond, she will be placed under pretrial monitoring and will be prohibited from possessing any weapons. On Dec. 6, she is set to appear in court for a hearing.