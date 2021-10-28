Woman Charged With Attempted Murder of Painters Outside Condo, Apparently Angry About Work

According to the Associated Press, a woman in Thailand cut their support rope and left them dangling until they were rescued because she was not warned that painters would begin work on her high-rise apartment.

According to Pol. Colonel Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of Bangkok, the woman is now facing accusations of attempted murder and property destruction.

While Pongjak did not say why the woman cut the support rope, Thai media stated that she was irritated when she noticed the employees outside her room. According to the Associated Press, she had apparently received no notification from the apartment that painters would be arriving on October 12.

The two painters were dangling over the 26th story until they were rescued by a couple inside the building. According to the Associated Press, a video footage released on social media showed personnel on the 26th level requesting homeowners to open the window so they could come inside.

One of the painters, Song, a Myanmar national, told Thai media that he and two pals descended from the 32nd level to repair a break in the structure.

He felt the rope become heavier as he approached the 30th story, and when he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut his line. He attempted to enlist the assistance of other units, but no one was available. Praphaiwan Setsing, the tenant who saved them, added that a third coworker continued to support them from the top level.

Praphaiwan claims that her British husband saw one of the painters indicating for assistance and called her to speak with them.

“This is a horrific situation that should never have happened,” she remarked.

The condo management escorted the painters to the police station to report the incident. The 34-year-old lady initially denied responsibility, but authorities sent the severed rope to be fingerprinted and DNA tested, according to media reports.

The woman and her lawyer appeared at the police station on Wednesday. She confessed but denied any desire to kill the workers until the police showed her the CCTV footage and forensic proof.

The suspect was temporarily released, according to Pongjak.