Woman Charged With Assault For Pushing United Flight Attendant Against Mask Policy

During a flight from Anchorage, Alaska to San Francisco, a woman from the Houston area was charged with assault after pushing a United Airlines flight attendant.

Debby Dutton, 50, appeared in federal court in Houston on Friday to face a charge of interfering with flight crew members or attendants by assault, threat, or intimidation.

On June 29, flight attendants made repeated announcements on the federal mask mandate in effect for commercial flights, revealing that customers whose masks fall off while sleeping would be awakened up and urged to comply with the rule.

