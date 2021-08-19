Woman captured a man falling off an amusement park ride and assumed it was a joke.

Over the weekend, a 32-year-old man was caught on camera falling from a ride at a Davis County, Utah amusement park. He died Monday as a result of his injuries.

According to The New York Post, the man, whose name has not been published by investigators, was caught on camera Saturday clutching to the safety bar of a Sky Ride chair by fellow Lagoon Amusement Park guest Lucy Grace Astilla.

“I believed it was a stunt, or he was a gymnast practising for ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ but then I observed he didn’t have any equipment that would rescue him from a fall,” Astilla said, according to the Gephardt Daily.

Astilla allegedly informed an operator that someone was hanging from the Farmington park’s chairlift-like ride, but she had already heard others screaming as the man had plummeted about 50 feet to the ground.

“Someone dialed 911. It happened so fast,” Astilla remembered, noting that when she arrived at the site, a crowd had developed.

Officers and paramedics arrived soon before 6 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about a guy who had fallen off the ride, according to a Fox 13 report. The victim was reportedly treated by the rescuers before being flown to the University of Utah Hospital by helicopter.

The man’s death was purportedly reported to police on Monday, but no further details were revealed other than the fact that his fall was not purposeful.

The New York Post quoted Astilla as adding, “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since that time.”

“I’m still going through a horrible situation, but I think I’ll be able to handle it,” she continued.

After seeing a news report claiming that the ride had malfunctioned, Astilla posted video of the incident.

“I didn’t think it was fair, and all I wanted to do was show to them that there was no malfunction,” Astilla said, adding that she wonders if the man could have been saved if he hadn’t been riding alone.

The ride did not appear to be broken, according to both police and a park official.

The incident is still the subject of an investigation.