Woman and her girlfriend are accused of killing a toddler by using ‘Choke Slams’ on her.

A 20-year-old mother and her lover have been accused of performing a “choke-slam” on the former’s young daughter, killing her.

According to Express.co.uk, Frankie Smith and her girlfriend Savannah Brockhill, 28, denied allegations of murder during their hearing on Wednesday at Bradford Crown Court in the United Kingdom.

Star Alyssa Hobson of Keighley, West Yorkshire, died in a hospital on Sept. 22, 2020, after suffering a heart arrest. On Wednesday, the court heard that Hobson was kicked, stamped, and smashed before she died.

Alicia Szepler, Smith’s half-sister, said in court that the couple would “chokeslam” the youngster and call “things that shouldn’t be said to a child,” according to the Telegraph & Argus.

According to the publication, Szepler told the court, “Star would perform a phony chuckle and Smith would shout, ‘Shut up you little c*** laughing like that.”

“They would do this thing with Star called the ‘choke-slam,” Szepler stated when pressed by the prosecutor to elaborate on the type of abuse Hobson endured at the hands of Smith and her girlfriend. Szepler went on to say that she thought that was a really harsh thing to do to a baby. “As I previously stated, it’s a little hard to be doing to a baby.” When Hobson’s grandmother confronted Smith about the attack, she told the court that the choke-hold would “toughen up Star.”

Yvonne Spendley, Smith’s mother, also told the court that she “would not stick up for her daughter” if the court finds her daughter guilty of the baby’s death. Smith’s mother said in court that the youngster was once forced to face the wall after refusing to eat her meals.

Brockhill and Smith had a history of fighting, according to the court.

“I can’t be bothered with you and the tramps of a family you have,” Brockhill allegedly wrote Smith. “My family constantly told me not to interact with the lower classes, and I should have heeded their advice. Get out of here, you filthy rat, you awful omen. Lynfield Mount is exactly what you need, as your family predicted.” Brockhill is also accused of referring to Hobson as a “very rude and wicked youngster” and “a brat who thinks nothing of you.” When medics arrived on the scene, Hobson was reportedly found dead in only a disposable nappy. Prosecutor Alistair McDonald told the court that Star’s injuries were so severe that “there was never any real hope of saving her life.” McDonald. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.