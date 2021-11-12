Woman and her aide are accused of murdering her husband and then setting fire to his body after he accused her of having an affair.

In India, a 36-year-old lady was arrested for reportedly murdering her husband with the help of a store employee after an adultery dispute. The pair were said to have murdered the man and then dumped his burnt remains in a sack on a major road.

Manju Rathore and her aide, Pankaj Sharma, were arrested by Kardhani police in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Wednesday in connection with the death of Shakti Singh Shekhawat on Nov. 2.

Shekhawat suspected Rathore of infidelity, according to the police, which led to a heated altercation between the two. According to the Times of India, the wife then plotted to murder her husband many days after the incident.

“On November 2, Manju invited Pankaj to her home. When Shakti was highly inebriated, she bound his leg while Pankaj strangled him with a rope “According to the publication, Deputy Commissioner of Police Richa Tomar stated.

Rathore held Shekhawat’s body inside her house for two days after strangling her, although their two children were fully oblivious of the crime. On Nov. 4, Rathore allegedly phoned Sharma again, and the two allegedly put the body into a huge bag. They allegedly moved the luggage to another area and burnt the body with camphor tablets.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the suspects removed the burnt body from the bag and placed it in a sack. They then fled the scene after dumping the body in an isolated spot along a busy road.

On Nov. 4, surveillance video in the vicinity captured a lady and a man riding a scooter while carrying a huge sack. Tomar told the newspaper, “We found her concerns and hunted her down.” Rathore and Sharma were eventually recognized as the two passengers on the two-wheeler.

After his daughter’s birthday celebrations, the victim was murdered.

According to authorities, the two suspects have been checking the headlines every day since the disposal to see if the body has been discovered.

Residents near the road where the body was left complained of a foul stench coming from a pest-infested sack on Tuesday, bringing the event to light. When cops got on the site, they discovered the burned remains and promptly dispatched a team to identify the deceased victim.

Sharma worked in Rathore's shop and had amassed a substantial debt, according to the cops. Rathore utilized the debt to enlist his assistance in the purported murder.