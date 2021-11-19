Woman allegedly suffocates her son-in-law, alleging that he ruined her daughter’s life.

A 72-year-old woman was arrested in India for reportedly murdering her son-in-law, who also happened to be her lover, with a hammer at his home in Mumbai.

The victim, Vimal Khanna, 56, had agreed to marry the suspect, Shanti Suresh Pal, 35 years ago, according to the police. Khanna, on the other hand, later married Pal’s daughter. Khanna, according to Pal, “ruined her daughter’s life.” Pal’s daughter left Khanna to live with her because to marital issues.

Pal and her daughter had moved back in with Khanna a few days before the incident due to Khanna’s failing health as a result of a cerebral stroke. Khanna, who had been unemployed for some months, was at home with his wife on Tuesday afternoon. During this moment, the accused allegedly got into an argument with Khanna.

“She attacked him with a hammer in a fit of rage,” senior inspector Shailash Pasalwar of Wadala TT police station told Times of India.

Pal is said to have repeatedly struck Khanna in the head with the hammer. Khanna, who was on medication, was knocked out following the attack. When Pal’s daughter returned home, the accused pretended that the incident had been carried out by someone else. Khanna was then transported to the hospital.

“Khanna’s wife called us on Tuesday to say that her husband had been discovered in a terrible condition and had to be transferred to the Sion hospital. Khanna was slain with a hammer, according to the investigation “Mid-Day was told by Pasalwar.

“Physical harm to the body by way of fall, impact, or attack,” according to the autopsy report.

According to authorities, Pal is currently in custody and has confessed to the crime. The accused claims she killed Khanna because she was pestering her daughter, but investigators suspect Pal and Khanna’s 35-year-old affair was the underlying reason for the murder.

“Khanna had enraged Pal. She has been living at his residence for the past four days, and during that time she has murdered him. The hammer has been found. Pal has been granted four days of incarceration by the court “Pasalwar’s identity was revealed.

A woman in Karnataka allegedly bludgeoned her husband to death after arguing with him over her affair with a man she met on TikTok in a similar instance. The woman’s partner and nephew, who acted as a lookout outside the house while the woman carried out the attack, were detained.