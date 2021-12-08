Woman accuses black man of stealing her phone, which she later discovers in her purse.

At a Spencer’s store, video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone while it was still in her purse has gone viral.

Fuxktdub uploaded the video to TikTok on Monday, and it has over 2.1 million views. Other social media platforms, such as Twitter and YouTube, have already re-shared the altercation.

The woman previously saw her phone in her bag, but did not want to admit it on camera, according to comments on the TikTok video. Others have started discussions on racial relations and the treatment of African-Americans in the United States.

The video begins in the middle of the conflict, with the woman with the misplaced phone chatting with the clerk, while the man accused and a woman with whom he is in the room record the situation.

The following is an onscreen caption for the video: "Karen pulled this off at a Spencer's with aplomb. Racism is still very much alive." The woman in front of the camera requested the store clerk if he could solve the problem by dialing the accused woman's phone number. She went on to say that the woman who couldn't find her phone wouldn't give them her phone number.

The woman who alleges her phone was “lost” believes the Black man could have turned off the ringtone before promising to do so.

The woman behind the camera then asked jokingly if she wanted them to strip down to verify they didn’t have the phone.

As they attempted to address the issue, the store clerk suggested that all parties try to remain cool.

The woman who had misplaced her phone then turned to the Black man and begged him to return it to her. The woman with the camera requested that the woman who had misplaced her phone speak to the store clerk, who was attempting to assist her by contacting her.

She then inquired if the woman would prefer that the Black man be patted down after he had already empty his pockets.

The store clerk had to remind the woman who had misplaced her phone that she had still not provided him her phone number.

The woman who had misplaced her phone attempted to justify her actions by claiming that the Black man had gone away.