Woman accused of suffocating her 6-week-old son and calling 911 after waiting hours.

Crystal Czyzewski, 35, of Griswold, Connecticut, is accused of drowning her 6-week-old baby for 20 minutes with a blanket and then called 911 hours later.

On Monday, Czyzewski was detained on allegations of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor. According to The Norwich Bulletin, she was remanded in jail with a $550,000 bail after being charged at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Czyzewski acknowledged to choking her kid “till he was dead” on Nov. 17 in the morning during an interview with Connecticut state police. Her 5-year-old child and newborn were also weeping, according to the affidavit, and it was “too much.” According to the statement, Czyzewski was “stressed out” when she gave birth and “hadn’t planned on having a kid.” According to The Norwich Bulletin, her stress was caused by “life” and the duty of caring for two children.

According to NBC Connecticut, Czyzewski initially told authorities that she left the infant in a swing and went for a walk with a friend. According to the affidavit, she informed investigators she lied and also told her mother to lie.

Linda Kennison, Czyzewski’s mother, told police her infant had been awake all day and was having respiratory problems after being fed, according to Fox 61. When questioned by authorities again, she retracted her account, stating she was aware the baby hadn’t been breathing all day but didn’t realize her daughter had suffocated the kid.

According to police, Czyzewski and Kennison devised a scheme to make the infant appear alive by putting food on his face.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lawyer David Gaccione said he is not participating in the manslaughter case because he represents Czyzewski in a separate criminal matter. It was unclear whether she has a lawyer who could reply to the claims in the case of her child’s death.

According to state police, after suffocating the infant, she placed him in a swing for the rest of the day. She brought the infant into her room at 9 p.m., placed him in a bassinet, and then called 911 to report that he was “barely breathing,” according to the affidavit.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.