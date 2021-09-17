Woman Accused of Posing as Murder Victims to Collect Stimulus Checks and Tax Refunds.

In a bogus money-making scam described as “disgusting” by one of the victims’ relatives, a lady reportedly stole the identities of dozens of murder victims.

Prosecutors believe Katrina Pierce, a Chicago resident, used the scheme to obtain thousands of dollars in tax refunds, COVID relief monies, and stimulus payments.

Pierce was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Eastern Division of the Northern District of Illinois.

“Pierce is suspected of stealing, possessing, and using the identities of others, with the intent to defraud the agencies of the federal government, […] by falsely claiming tax refunds and COVID-related stimulus payments and loans to which she was not entitled, among other suspected financial crimes,” prosecutors write in an affidavit.

Pierce is suspected of fraudulently obtaining those identities by improperly collecting death data, according to police.

The IRS first got suspicious of Pierce in late 2019 because she allegedly submitted four applications from four distinct currency exchanges on the same day, according to the document.

Pierce claimed to be the sister of each of the four decedents, despite the fact that they all had different names, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit then describes how detectives recovered and went through four garbage bags from the address indicated by Pierce when asking for death certificates as the inquiry progressed.

“…the agents discovered abandoned handwritten notes identifying the names of the deceased victims, with the mode of death recorded in the margins (‘shot, stabbed, fall, etc.”),” according to the court filing.

“I have acquired evidence showing that Pierce has also sought information about decedents from St. Louis, Missouri,” writes Special Agent Michael D’Andrea, the case’s complainant.

Pierce exploited at least one identification of a St. Louis gunshot victim to submit fake tax returns with the IRS in 2020 and 2021 […] to illegally acquire COVID stimulus money and a prepaid debit card in that victim’s name.

“Pierce is suspected of fraudulently obtaining further stimulus funds and debit cards by using stolen identities from other unknown sources.”

Pierce allegedly claimed to be a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed on a Chicago sidewalk in 2015 in order to receive Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit on one tax return.

