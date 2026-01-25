Woman, 29, Opens Up About Ignored Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis

Sophie Richards, now 29, has shared her harrowing journey of years spent battling agonizing pain that was repeatedly dismissed by doctors. For much of her twenties, she was “bed-bound” for two weeks every month, struggling with symptoms that were eventually diagnosed as endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus.

Years of Dismissal Before Diagnosis

Richards, who hosts ‘The Finally Found Podcast’ and works as a women’s health practitioner, felt like she was “screaming” at doctors for help but was often told her symptoms were “just IBS” or “just painful periods.” She recalls the frustration of not being taken seriously for years, despite experiencing extreme fatigue, nausea, brain fog, and heavy periods that lasted up to 10 days. At 21, she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis, but by then, she had already endured significant physical and emotional tolls.

According to Endometriosis UK, approximately 10% of women suffer from this chronic condition, and it typically takes around eight years from the first visit to the GP to receive a formal diagnosis. Despite the diagnosis, there remains no cure for the disease, and Richards was informed that the only solution left to alleviate her symptoms was a hysterectomy. “I just thought, ‘There’s no way I can carry on in this agonizing pain,’” she admitted, recalling how debilitating the pain was, particularly during the luteal phase of her cycle.

Dietary Changes Offer Hope

After years of suffering, Richards began researching links between inflammation and endometriosis. She made changes to her diet by eliminating inflammatory foods, and soon noticed significant improvements. “I thought, ‘How on earth are lifestyle changes going to help when I’ve had four surgeries?’ But I decided to give it a try,” she explained. Her new diet included reducing processed foods, gluten, and dairy, which she identified as key culprits exacerbating her symptoms. Within weeks, her periods became lighter, and the severe bloating and migraines caused by gluten intake diminished.

Richards’ personal experience led her to pursue further training as a women’s health practitioner, and she now advocates for anti-inflammatory living. She created her book, *The Anti-Inflammatory 30-Day Reset*, which compiles expert insights, recipes, and practical advice for managing inflammation through lifestyle changes. Her approach focuses on six key pillars: food, gut health, detoxification, sleep, stress, and movement. “I didn’t realize I was struggling until I came out of the fog,” Richards said, emphasizing how these changes not only improved her physical health but lifted her spirits as well.

While Richards’ progress is significant, she remains clear that endometriosis is an unpredictable condition, and what works for one person may not work for another. “There’s still much we don’t understand about inflammation, but moving to a whole food way of eating definitely helps,” she said. Her recommendations for reducing inflammation include eating whole foods like meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, while avoiding processed and artificial ingredients.

Despite her ongoing battle with endometriosis, Richards now feels she can manage the condition without it dominating her life. She encourages others dealing with similar struggles to explore all available options, especially dietary changes, which can have a profound impact on quality of life. “I have endometriosis, but because I’m not feeling the symptoms of it anymore, I can live with anything if it’s not affecting me,” she concluded.