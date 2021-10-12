Woman, 27, unable to walk after ‘feeling numb’ along one side of her body.

After experiencing numbness on the sides of her body, a 27-year-old woman was told she would need to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Tracy Austin began to “lose feeling and movement” and was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines and arthritis.

“I was in and out of hospitals a lot, and I couldn’t go on vacation,” Tracy explained.

“I’ve been in a wheelchair for the past two years.”

Tracy claims that spending time at Revitalise in Southport, which offers respite breaks, has made a significant difference in how she feels.

“I wish I had known about Revitalise sooner,” she concluded. The main takeaway for me was confidence.

“I’m not terrified or worried of being crippled; instead, I’m made to believe that I can do anything.” People like me just the way I am.” “At Revitalise, I have the freedom to go out and do things.” I enjoy going on outings and have even paid a visit to the Emmerdale studios while on vacation.” Revitalise is a national organisation that provides disabled individuals and their carers with respite care in a holiday atmosphere.

Currently, there are centers in Essex, Southampton, and Southport.

Tracy’s doctors advised that she exercise, and swimming at the Revitalise hydrotherapy pool has shown to be beneficial to her muscles and arthritis.

“The staff is just great,” Tracy added. I may tell them about any fears or issues I have, and they will simply sit and listen.

“At Revitalise, I made a few friends with whom I keep in touch on a regular basis via Facebook. I appreciate it because I feel comfortable talking about anything and we have a lot in common.” The 12th of October is World Arthritis Day.

The day is observed to promote awareness about arthritis, an inflammatory disorder that causes joint pain and stiffness that worsens with age.

According to the NHS, there are many distinct forms of arthritis, and symptoms might vary.

This is why, if you experience any of the following symptoms, it’s critical to get a proper diagnosis.

joint stiffness, soreness, and discomfort

Inflammation of the joints and the areas around them

Joint mobility is restricted.

Over the injured joint, there is a heated red skin.

muscle withering and weakness

Arthritis is commonly referred to as a “old person’s disease,” although this is not the case. “The summary has come to an end.”