Wolves vs Liverpool predictions and betting odds: Former Wolves midfielder Diogo Jota is expected to return to Molineux.

As they add pressure on title rivals Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his team to maintain their free-scoring attitude.

Liverpool are the 21/50 favourites with Grosvenor Sport, while Wolves are 7/1 outsiders and a draw is 19/5.

The Reds are currently third in the league, two points behind Chelsea, with the greatest goal difference in the league by a significant margin.

They do, however, face a Wolves team that has matched Klopp’s defensive record, conceding only 12 goals in the league.

The hosts are sixth in the Premier League under Bruno Lage’s direction, although they are coming off back-to-back goalless draws heading into this match.

They may have a strong defensive record, but they have only scored 12 goals all season and must keep Liverpool’s lethal finishers quiet.

Tips

Diogo Jota is a 27/20 chance to score at any point.

In terms of both teams' ability to score market, both teams perform below average. Six of Liverpool's 14 Premier League encounters have ended in this manner, while Wolves have the lowest average, with four of their 14 matches finishing in this manner – the same as Manchester City and Arsenal.

The odds on under 9.5 corners are 11/10. Liverpool averages 11 corners each game, while Wolves average 9.3 per league game.

Players to keep an eye on

Since Roberto Firmino’s injury, Diogo Jota has really stepped up to the plate.

In his 13 Premier League games, the Portuguese forward has scored eight goals, including four in his last three.

H2H

This will be the 109th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool winning 55 times, drawing 17 times, and losing 36 times.

Wolves haven’t won a Premier League match against Liverpool since December 2010.

All of our material and recommended bets are only for people who are at least 18 years old.

We always advise our readers to bet only what they can afford to lose. Please contact the National for further information. “The summary has come to an end.”