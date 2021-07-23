Wolf and Waffle, a famous city center eatery, has closed, leaving fans “gutted.”

Wolf & Waffle, a popular restaurant in the heart of the city, has announced its closure.

The venue’s creators first opened Neon Jamon on Berry Street in 2012, and then moved on to Wolf & Waffle in 2013.

Wolf & Waffle was well-liked for its wide selection of waffles, burgers, and cocktails, as well as its trendy decor, which included a bright bar with floor-to-ceiling windows and a beer garden.

You may have strolled right past a Liverpool attraction that has received excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

“After nine years in our Berry Street home, we have decided to close after receiving an offer to sell both businesses; Wolf & Waffle, which occupied the ground floor and outside area, and Brasserie Loup, which occupied the first floor,” a Wolf & Waffle spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Both businesses have done well, and we’re considering how to bring them to south Liverpool, where we have Berringtons, Three Piggies, and Tribeca. “Keep an eye on this.”

The announcement was also made on Instagram. “Sorry for the radio quiet, but we have news,” Wolf & Waffle remarked. Our time on Berry Street has come to a close.

“It all started in 2012 with Neon Jamon, followed by our forays into waffles and drinks with Wolf & Waffle. Even more recently, our delectably flirtatious French Brasserie Loup on the first level.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank

“It’s time for this wolf to return to South Liverpool, our spiritual home.”

The team acknowledged that the decision caused them “some regret,” adding, “Some sadness resides in the concept that we didn’t allow Brasserie Loup develop, but let’s not rule anything out!”

“Many thanks to our fantastic employees, who will hopefully all be relocating to our South Liverpool units until the Wolf howls again.”

The post from Wolf & Waffle earned over 300 likes and numerous comments.

“Oh nooooo,” one admirer exclaimed.

“Bring Neon back,” Tom said.

“Please do this,” Greg replied.

“Guttttteddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd

“Good luck on your new adventure,” said another.

“Sad day,” Esme added.