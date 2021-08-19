Witnesses who filmed a triple deadly crash are slammed by the coroner as “macabre and obscene.”

Within hours after the tragedy, footage of the aftermath of the roundabout collision on East Prescot Road near Knotty Ash went viral.

It showed the BMW engulfed in flames and rescue crews arriving at the Blackmoor Drive intersection to try to save Alex Ford, 28, Scott Simpson, 28, and Jay McEvoy, 33.

After hearing how the car was traveling at excessive speed, 85 mph on a 40 mph road, an inquest finding of a road traffic collision was recorded today.

Witnesses who took out their phones to take footage and then disseminate it to their friends were chastised by Coroner Andre Rebello.

In a chat with Merseyside Police’s chief investigating officer, Amy Murray, he brought up the subject of “some members of the public filming.”

“It struck me as macabre, strange, and utterly outrageous,” Mr Rebello continued.

Mr Simpson was driving the BMW when it careered into the roundabout, with Miss Ford in the front seat and Mr McEvoy in the rear seat, according to evidence presented in Kirkdale.

Miss Ford and Mr Simpson had gone to the Deysbrook pub in West Derby to meet friends and drink together, according to coroner’s officer Jacqueline Gallagher.

Mr. McEvoy and I left around 11.30 p.m. on April 25, this year, in a BMW rental car that smashed into the roundabout at high speed.

According to Ms Gallagher, the force of the collision caused the car to “rise up and whirl” before sliding back down onto the carriageway, and Mr McEvoy was thrown from the BMW.

On April 25, smoke began to flow from the bonnet, and a fire soon spread before passing citizens and police officers got on the scene.

Mr McEvoy, of West Derby, was transported to a safe location away from the car, and CPR was initiated before officers pulled Mr Simpson and Miss Ford from the burning BMW.

All three people were taken to various hospitals but died later.

