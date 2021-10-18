Witnesses watch in horror as a hiker plunges 12 stories to her death.

According to witnesses, a 33-year-old lady died after falling up to 130 feet while hiking a mountain trail in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Witnesses observed the unnamed victim fall between 30 and 40 meters (98 to 131 feet) while walking along the Mount Solitary track in the Blue Mountains on Sunday, according to 7News.com.au.

According to the publication The Australian, emergency personnel were alerted to the trail about 2:15 p.m. that day after witnesses reported the fall.

Police said in a statement that officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command, Police Rescue, and PolAir, as well as NSW Ambulance and the TOLL helicopter, responded.

“Rescuers were airlifted in, and the body of a 33-year-old lady was retrieved shortly after,” they added.

According to a police spokesman, paramedics were unable to revive the woman.

The event is currently being investigated by local police, who will create a report for the coroner.

According to 9News.com.au, the victim went on a day excursion from Sydney with a group of around five companions.

A 44-year-old pastor died in a similar situation last September while solo climbing Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

On Sept. 11, Jeremy Fuerst plummeted to the bottom of a 300-foot traverse between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle in the Crestone Mountain Range.

After authorities got a report that Fuerst had not returned from his climb, members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control — Canon City Helitack and Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) conducted an airborne search for him.

Fuerst, who looked to have died as a result of the fall, was later discovered in the traverse. After the high terrain and difficulty in recovery prevented any procedure, he was taken out to the Saguache County coroner on Sept. 12.

Fuerst was a pastor at Everett, Washington’s Central Lutheran Church. He was regarded as a “well-prepared” climber with a lot of experience on the mountain.

His death and the circumstances surrounding his fall were unknown.

Since then, CCSAR has informed the public of the dangers of solo mountain climbing.

“Even with the finest preparedness, accidents happen,” the volunteer search and rescue group said in a statement. “The repercussions are significantly more serious when kilometers into the backcountry.”

“We recommend that you research your trip, understand your limitations, and bring enough food, water, and gear to spend an extra night at elevation,” the organisation wrote.