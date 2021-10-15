Witnesses said that four suicide bombers targeted a mosque with hundreds of people inside for prayers, killing 32 people.

On Friday in southern Afghanistan, four suicide bombers targeted a Shiite mosque with hundreds of people gathering for prayers, killing at least 32 people and wounded 68, according to a witness.

According to the Associated Press, an Afghan man named Murtaza was inside the mosque during the incident and reported four blasts. Two of the attacks took place outside the mosque, while the other two took place within. Hundreds of people usually attend Friday prayers, he added.

The number of dead and wounded from the attack was given by Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi, however a local hospital official stated the figure was greater. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said at least 37 people were killed and more than 70 were injured.

The massacre at the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province elicited no immediate claims of responsibility. It comes a week after an explosion at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people.

The sectarian carnage has fueled suspicions that the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), which is a foe of both the Taliban and the West, is gaining ground in Afghanistan.

Another witness, Murtaza, who was also in charge of security at the mosque, claimed to have seen two bombs. One exploded explosives outside the gate, while the other was already inside the mosque among the worshippers, he claimed.

He claimed that outside the mosque, security personnel shot another suspected attacker.

Survivors were seen roaming around in a trance or crying out in agony as victims were strewn on bloodstained carpets.

ISIS, like Afghanistan’s reigning Taliban, is comprised up of Sunni Muslims who consider Shiites to be apostates deserving of death.

Since the Taliban seized power in August amid the withdrawal of US forces, ISIS has claimed responsibility for a number of devastating bombs around the country. In lesser operations, the organization has also attacked Taliban fighters.

If ISIS is behind the offensive, it will be the extremist group’s first significant assault in southern Afghanistan since the United States left, allowing the Taliban to solidify control of the country. Recent strikes in the north, east, and Afghan capital have cast a pall over the country. This is a condensed version of the information.