Witnesses report hearing “loud booms” as a gunman opens fire outside crowded stores.

On Monday night, just before 10 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Hillside Road, near the Longview stores.

As police hurried to the area to investigate the shooting, there were reports of a series of “loud bangs.”

As authorities seek to determine whether anyone was hurt in the incident, evidence of shots being fired was discovered at the location.

Around the shooting location, a number of cordons and road closures were erected.

A police helicopter was reportedly seen flying above local homes by members of the public.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “We are looking for information after shots were fired in Huyton tonight, Monday 16 August.”

“At around 9.45 p.m., armed officers were dispatched to Hillside Road in response to reports of gunshots near Longview businesses.

“Evidence has been discovered that confirms shots were fired, and investigations are underway to determine whether anyone was harmed.

“At the scene, house-to-house, CCTV, and witness inquiries are ongoing, and officers will remain to speak with the community and gather information.”

Officers are also requesting residents to report any vehicles spotted speeding away from the scene following the incident.

“These are the early phases of an inquiry, during which it is necessary to ascertain exactly what happened tonight and preserve any evidence,” Chief Inspector Geoff Stewart said. If you were going by or reside in the region, you might be able to assist.

“We may be able to use your CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell footage to track down individuals guilty and immediately remove them and their weapon from the streets.

“Check any equipment that could catch that detail if you heard or observed anything odd in the vicinity tonight, or any vehicles driving away at high speeds around 9.45pm.

“We can make these safer places to live and work by ensuring that individuals who would endanger the public are put behind bars if communities stand strong and pass on information to us or through other means.

“Gun crime in Merseyside has dropped considerably in recent years,” says the report.

