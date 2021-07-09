Witnesses pay tribute to a man who died in an M6 crash.

A driver was killed after three lorries collided on the M6 near Knutsford, leaving mourners.

On July 8, just before 12.40pm, emergency services responded to the scene of a collision between three HGV vehicles on the M6 southbound between Junctions 20 and 19.

One male motorist died at the site, and three others suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

As a three-lorry crash closes the M6, traffic is diverted to the M56.

One of the lorries involved had overturned, according to travel monitors.

After the incident, police stopped the M6 section between the J20A Lymm interchange and J19 Northwich in both directions for many hours.

The northbound carriageway reopened quickly, but the southbound route remained closed for several hours as the accident was investigated.

After authorities confirmed a man’s death, ECHO readers shared their sorrow.

“That makes me so sad,” Dawn Paris stated. When I drove by, I could tell it was severe. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

“I passed this just minutes after it happened traveling northbound,” Chris Seils said. This isn’t a sight I’d like to witness again. “Rest in peace, this jerk.”

“Very sad news,” Carol Gillham said.

“RIP driver, thoughts with family,” Craig M Pope remarked.

Following the crash, police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information or video footage about the collision is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/ and give IML 1032250 as a reference.