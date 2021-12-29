Witnesses are’shocked’ as a limousine slams into traffic lights.

A black limousine went through a series of traffic lights in Wirral, shocking onlookers.

At around 10.55 a.m., Merseyside Police received a complaint of a crash on Ravenstone Close, off Upton Road, in Moreton.

According to a spokeswoman, no injuries were reported and all passengers were removed from the vehicle, albeit “many were in shock” and an ambulance was dispatched to the area.

They also confirmed that the lights were out, and cars were advised to seek alternate routes until they were being restored.

“We were summoned to a report at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29 involving one vehicle, and the road is still blocked,” they said.

“All of the passengers had exited the vehicle.” Several traffic signals are out, and we advise drivers to use caution and seek other routes while this is going on.” One person was treated for minor injuries at the site, according to a North West Ambulance Service representative, but no one was brought to the hospital.

