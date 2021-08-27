Witness to Kabul Airport Attack Recalls Being Terrified as a Young Girl Died in His Arms

This article contains vivid pictures that may be upsetting to some readers.

According to an Afghan guy who observed the attack at Kabul’s airport on Thursday, a 5-year-old daughter died in his arms as a result of the strike.

He told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom that there was a “explosion that erupted inside the crowd” during the event at the airport.

“A lot of people were injured, and I gave birth to a baby girl. She was five years old when she died in my arms. “I don’t know what’s going on over there, but I believe several Americans were injured as well,” the man, who identified himself only as “Carl,” said.

Carl stated that he attempted to transport the girl to a hospital.

“She wasn’t my little girl,” she explained. She was a girl who belonged to someone else. Carl added, “I spotted her on the ground and picked her up and took her to the hospital, but she died right there in my hands.”

The man told Fox News that he worked for the US Marine Corps and that he was “ready to get near to the airport and get on an aircraft and get out of here.”

At least two explosions were reported in Kabul on Thursday, according to US officials.

One explosion occurred outside the airport’s Abbey Gate, while at least one other explosion occurred at or near the nearby Baron Hotel, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Pentagon officials stated 12 US service personnel were killed and 15 more were injured in the incident on Thursday afternoon.

“A number of Afghan civilians were also killed and injured in the attack,” according to US Central Command commander General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.

“We’re still trying to figure out how much money we’ve lost.” “Right now, we don’t know what that is,” he added.

According to the New York Times, estimates of the attack’s death toll have varied: one health official told the newspaper that at least 40 people died and 140 were injured, while another source indicated there were 40 dead and 140 injured.

According to the New York Times, at least 13 civilians have been murdered and 60 have been injured by the Taliban.

