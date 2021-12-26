Witness claims that a gunman killed a military couple in order to confront the victims’ son.

A military couple was fatally murdered outside their Virginia home earlier this year, purportedly because their son was suspected of being involved in a previous robbery.

On May 26, Edward McDaniel Jr., a 55-year-old Army colonel and doctor, and his 63-year-old wife Brenda McDaniel, a retired Army colonel and a nurse, were found shot to death in their driveway in Springfield, Virginia.

Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, were arrested shortly after and charged with two charges of second-degree murder and two counts of using a handgun in the conduct of a felony, respectively.

Since since, the motive for the murder has remained a mystery. However, during a preliminary hearing in Fairfax County General District Court in early December, Strand testified that the suspects’ original