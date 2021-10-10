Witness: An airline passenger was arrested after allegedly making a ‘bomb threat.’

According to a witness, an American Airlines flight passenger was arrested after the jet arrived in New York after reportedly making a bomb threat.

Due to a security issue, Flight 4817, which had come from Indianapolis, was evacuated after arriving at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon. Passengers were forced to get onto the tarmac.

The flight was evacuated “in response to concerns by passengers of suspicious and erratic behavior by a fellow passenger,” according to a statement issued to CNN by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Passengers were startled at one point, according to Port Authority spokesperson Thomas Topousis, as the suspect groped for his luggage.

He went on to say that there were 76 passengers and six crew members on board at the time.

Laura Bergdoll, an Indianapolis resident who traveled with her seven-year-old son, recalled what happened as the plane touched down.

CNN quoted her as saying: “We all got off the plane once the pilots and flight attendants began yelling “evacuate, evacuate.”

“Someone was acting suspiciously and making some sort of bomb threat,” Bergdoll continued.

Other passengers reported noticing strange conduct aboard the plane and contacted the flight crew and later the captain, who took the precautionary action of diverting the plane away from the terminal, according to the network.

On Saturday, an issue occurred onboard an American Airlines flight, and one of the airline’s planes was evacuated, according to LaGuardia Airport.

The previous situation involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and a passenger evacuation has been addressed, and the airport is now operational.

*JC stands for LaGuardia Airport. Cover your face. (@LGAairport) 9th of October, 2021 An airport official said in a tweet on Saturday: “The previous situation involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and a passenger evacuation has been addressed, and the airport is now operational.

In a tweet, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) stated she and her colleagues were being briefed on the newest facts about the event.

She stated, ” “Due to a passenger disturbance, a pilot chose to make an emergency landing at @LGAairport earlier today. The passenger has been taken into custody.

“We’re keeping an eye on things, and there is. This is a condensed version of the information.