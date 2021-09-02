Without the woman’s consent, the clinic performs an abortion and flushes the fetus down the toilet.

A private clinic allegedly performed an abortion on a 17-week pregnant woman without her consent or knowledge in a startling occurrence. The fetus was also flushed into an unused toilet, which was later recovered from a drain by officials.

The horrific incident occurred on Wednesday in the Indian state of Odisha, according to The New Indian Express.

The clinic allegedly committed the deed after collecting money from the woman’s husband, according to police. After an ultrasound scan allegedly revealed that the fetus had an abnormality, the husband allegedly paid Rs 13,000 ($178) to the facility to terminate the pregnancy.

Authorities learned of the event after receiving information that an illegal abortion was being performed at Aditya Hospital and Clinic in Nayagarh. According to the newspaper article, senior health officials and police raced to the scene and searched the clinic right away.

“A preliminary examination indicates that the woman’s abortion was performed without a license or approval from the authorities. According to The New Indian Express, a lawsuit has been filed under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

The woman is being treated at the District Headquarter Hospital in Nayagarh. Her testimony will be taken only once she leaves the hospital, police said, adding that her husband, Ganesh Pradhan, drove her there.

Despite the fact that the hospital had her medical records and risk bond, no medical termination of pregnancy form was available. Officers were unable to locate the woman’s consent form. In addition, none of the paperwork were signed by the doctor.

Five persons have been arrested, including the hospital owner, Satya Priya Swain, and the victim’s spouse. “Satya Priya Swain and other hospital employees flushed the fetus in an unused washroom. With the help of sanitation personnel, it was recovered. A medical check of the fetus has been ordered, according to the top official.

According to investigators, there is no proof that the pregnancy was aborted once the child’s sex was determined. The Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Regulation and Prevention of Misuse Act of 1994 makes it unlawful to ascertain the sex of a fetus in India.

Police also discovered two ultrasound scans that indicated the baby had a physical abnormality.