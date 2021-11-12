Without Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, how would Liverpool line up against Arsenal?

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt another injury worry by Sadio Mane before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal.

After picking up a knock, the winger was withdrawn after 27 minutes of Senegal’s match against Togo, and the Reds will be hoping he recovers quickly.

However, in his post-match news conference, Mane’s national team coach assuaged Liverpool’s fears by revealing that it was just done as a precaution.

With numerous members of Jurgen Klopp’s team presently on the sidelines, and with Roberto Firmino already missing from Liverpool’s strikeforce, here’s how the Reds could line up against Arsenal.

No Reds fan wanted to see Sadio Mane come off early in Senegal’s 0-0 draw with Togo.

The wide striker has eight goals in 15 games this season, and concerns over his fitness have arisen at an inopportune time, given Firmino’s recent absence.

With what Jurgen Klopp characterized as a “severe hamstring injury,” the Brazilian was replaced after coming on at half-time against Atletico.

If Mane’s injury is more serious than first thought, the German coach may be obliged to start Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota in a rare league start.

This season, Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back pairings in the Premier League have been relatively flexible.

Despite the fact that the Dutchman has been a constant presence in the middle of the defense, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have started beside him, with Joe Gomez also offering competition.

Gomez has been out of action for Liverpool in recent games due to a suspected calf injury, but he will be hoping to return against Arsenal, considering that both Konate and Matip have struggled to secure a regular starting spot.

Following the Greek defender’s strong performances this season, there has been a rising controversy about the struggle for the left-back berth between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Despite having a large number of alternatives when his squad is fully fit, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already had to deal with many midfield ailments this season.

Naby Keita has been ruled out for “a time,” while James Milner could possibly miss the match against Arsenal as both players recuperate from hamstring ailments.

Jurgen, however. “The summary has come to an end.”