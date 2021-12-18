Without lockdown limits, Omicron ‘may hospitalize record number.’

Experts have warned that if stronger covid limits are not adopted, hospital admissions in England might hit new highs.

To assist curb the spread of the Omicron version, plans are apparently being put up for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown following Christmas.

It comes just ten days after Boris Johnson announced Plan B measures, including the requirement of masks in specific locations and revisions to the laws surrounding working from home.

Despite increased efforts to provide booster vaccines to all people by the end of December, scientists have cautioned that this would not be enough to prevent 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England by the end of the year.

The rollout and Plan B initiatives, according to the Prime Minister, are the “correct blend” of approach.

However, a document dated Wednesday and published on Saturday by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) warned that without additional measures, figures in England could reach a “minimum of 2,000 hospital admissions per day at their peaks, with some scenarios having significantly worse outcomes during the first few months of 2022.”

They suggested that “additional severe safeguards would need to be introduced before 2022” to avoid “such a wave of hospitalizations.”

According to the experts, between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions per day are “very expected” in England by the end of the year, with many of these “already ‘in the system’ due to lags between infection, symptom onset, and subsequent need for health care.”

“The recently announced expanded and faster booster immunization program will not reduce transmission or disease progression in time to mitigate these hospital admissions for the remainder of 2021,” they continued.

The researchers noted that such high rates of hospital admissions would “almost likely lead to unsustainable pressure on health and care settings,” and that even minor disease would have implications such as missed work or education.

It comes amid worries that the variation might cause 50,000 NHS physicians, nurses, and staff to become ill by Christmas Day.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing influenza pandemics. “The summary has come to an end.”