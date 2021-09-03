Without any underlying conditions, a teen girl COVID-19 dies in Utah.

On Thursday, an unvaccinated Salt Lake County adolescent became Utah’s second COVID-19 death. The girl, who was between the ages of 15 and 17, was said to be healthy.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake County Health Department spokesman Nicholas Rupp stated Thursday that the department would not discuss “the unfortunate death of a minor.”

The girl’s identity has not been revealed, but she was hospitalized at the time of her death, according to sources.

Her death occurs at a time when the Delta strain of coronavirus is causing a surge in infections across the state. According to the Utah Department of Health, 1,687 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The kid is the state’s second person under the age of 18 to die from COVID-19. A Salt Lake County youngster aged 1 to 14 years old died in March after contracting the illness. At the time of his death, he was also a patient in a hospital.

On Thursday, the state announced 12 deaths. There were 412 school-aged children among the new cases. 162 of them were between the ages of 5 and 10, and 119 were between the ages of 11 and 13. In the 14 to 18-year-old age group, there were 132 instances.

Deseret News reported Rupp as saying, “If your children are eligible but have not yet been vaccinated, please get them protected; the vaccine is safe and widely available across the community.”

In May, the age limit for COVID-19 immunizations was dropped from 16 to 12.

Mayor Jenny Wilson of Salt Lake County expressed her condolences to the teen’s family on Thursday. “It breaks my heart to learn that another youngster in Salt Lake County has perished from COVID. Please protect your family by having those who are eligible vaccinated,” warned the county leader.

The teen’s death, according to Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious diseases physician with Intermountain Healthcare, demonstrated why people should get vaccinated and take measures.

“It’s a tragedy. Any death caused by this dreadful disease is unfortunate. I believe it emphasizes the significance of doing everything we can as early as possible to stop the spread of the sickness and prevent further harm to our lives and livelihoods,” he told The Deseret News.

According to the state health agency, there have been 10,915 “breakthrough” instances in Utah, when persons got the virus after being completely vaccinated for two weeks or longer. It accounts for 0.64 percent of residents who are fully immunized.