Without Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane, how would Liverpool line up against Arsenal?

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt fresh injury worries by Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal this weekend.

In Scotland’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Denmark on Monday night, the left-back limped off.

After being forced off with 13 minutes left to play at Hampden Park, he became the third Liverpool player to possibly sustain an injury during the international break.

On Sunday, it was reported that Reds captain Henderson had returned early from England duty for “further assessment” on an undisclosed injury.

M is also a source of concern.