Within weeks of each other, both mother and daughter pass away.

A mother and daughter died just weeks apart, leaving their family heartbroken.

Mum-of-six, Debbie George, Marianne George’s grieving mother, was found dead in similar circumstances on Tuesday. Marianne George died in July at the age of 38.

Marlene Malone, Marianne’s sister and Debbie’s daughter, has expressed her unfathomable anguish over the loss of the “beautiful ladies with an unbreakable friendship.”

According to North Wales Live, Marlene described the impact on her family as “unreal.”

“My poor mother is now in the celestial realm alongside my sister, both at peace,” she stated.

“My heart hurts, my mind hurts, my body suffers, and we are all in excruciating pain.”

Marianne, also known as Minxy and Maz, relocated to North Wales from the Wirral earlier this year with her partner, Chris, and their younger children. She died on July 13 at her home in Bethesda, Gwynedd.

She was an enthusiastic urban explorer and a “talented” photographer who was “very proud” of her children and grandchildren.

“When I was younger, I would dream of becoming just like my sister; she was my universe, my everything,” Marlene, from Wallasey, said.

“She taught me everything she knew about life and helped shape me into the person I am today.

“She loved me as much as I loved her, and we would talk about our future plans, such as how we would travel the world and discover life.

“Whenever I was upset, I would reach out to her, and her angelic sister side would always comfort me, teaching how to face the things that harmed me.”

“My sister had a wicked side, pulling amazing pranks on me,” she continued.

“She was the family’s jokester, effervescent and charismatic. She was adored by all.

“She liked music and dancing, and she used to dance around the room singing loudly at me, her favorite childhood song being ‘I’m a Dreamer.’

“I can still hear her singing the song at me, her voice crisp and clear. And now those songs have such anguish and meaning in my heart because my older sister has closed her eyes and is dreaming precisely where she belongs.”

“Life delivered tons of sad days at my sister, she experienced,” Marlene continued.

