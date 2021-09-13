Within two weeks of the surcharge prompt, 20% of unvaccinated Delta workers have a shot.

Just two weeks after Delta Air Lines introduced a $200 monthly penalty for unvaccinated employees, the business stated that approximately 20% of those employees have chosen to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a media conference hosted last week by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Delta’s chief health officer, Henry Ting, said the figure reflects “a big number in terms of changing that group that’s most reluctant,” according to Insider.

Ting estimates that about one-fifth of Delta’s 20,000 unvaccinated employees had received the vaccine in the last two weeks. The growing vaccination rates follow the company’s announcement that unvaccinated Delta employees will be charged a $200 monthly premium beginning in November.

When the additional price was first announced on August 25, approximately 74% of Delta’s 80,000 employees were immunized. Delta’s immunization rate has now risen to 78 percent, according to Insider.

Delta claimed the vaccine penalty was “essential to address the financial risk the option to not vaccinate creates for our organization” when it announced it last month.

The $200 charge was computed using the average hospital stay for COVID-19 patients, which cost the corporation $40,000 per employee, according to the company. Every employee who has lately been hospitalized for COVID-19 has not been completely vaccinated, according to the airline.

“With the FDA’s complete approval of the Pfizer vaccine announced this week, the time for you to be vaccinated is now,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “We can be confident that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, as it has been subjected to the same thorough assessment as other authorized cancer and heart disease drugs, as well as other vaccines.”

Delta employees in the United States who aren’t properly vaccinated are required to do weekly COVID-19 tests in addition to the financial penalty. In May, the corporation declared that all new employees will be required to produce proof of immunization.

Delta will only offer coronavirus pay protection to fully vaccinated employees who become infected with the virus beginning in October, forcing unprotected staff to take time off on their own sick days or medical leave if they contract COVID-19.

