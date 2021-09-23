Within minutes of the body being discovered, police ‘swarmed’ Kirkdale streets.

Within minutes of a man’s body being discovered in an alleyway, dozens of police cars crowded the streets of Kirkdale.

At around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 22), Merseyside Police were called to the Stanley Road after reports of a man’s body being discovered in an alleyway.

A member of the public discovered the individual, who was pronounced dead at the spot, in the barricaded passageway between Harebell and Woodbine Streets.

A man’s body was discovered in an alleyway by a passerby, leading to his arrest for murder.

The man’s cause of death, age, or name remain unknown, and efforts are on to notify his relatives.

After arriving on the site, police rapidly blocked off three home streets: Woodbine Street, Harebell Street, and Reading Street, with one resident reporting it all transpired in a matter of minutes.

“I had just gone in the house for about five minutes and came back out to see cops everywhere,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“In my entire life, I have never seen so many police cars.”

A 22-year-old Kirkdale man was detained and taken into custody for interrogation on suspicion of murder.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation into the death of a man in Kirkdale this afternoon, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“We recognize the shock this has caused in the community, and we are doing everything we can to figure out what happened.”

At around 5 p.m., multiple police cars, matrix vans, and forensic officers were still on the scene, with an ambulance arriving around 8 p.m.

Police also roped off a portion of the pavement on Stanley Road, where forensics were spotted placing evidence markers and taking photographs.

In the surrounding region, CCTV, house-to-house, and forensic investigations are also being conducted.

“We are conducting a lot of witness and CCTV inquiries tonight to determine what happened,” DI Beck said, “so if you have seen anything or anyone unusual in the Kirkdale area recently, please let us know and we will take action.”

“In the same way, if you were driving around the area.”

