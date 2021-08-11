Within days of each other, the mother, father, and son all died.

A family was shattered when a mother, father, and son all died within days of each other, only a week after becoming ill.

Following a lunch on the weekend of July 10, Francis Goncalves lost his brother Shaul, 40, his mother Charmagne, 65, and his father Basil, 73.

The three members of the family are thought to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Francis told WalesOnline about his death, “Shaul was the healthiest guy I knew.”

“When he wasn’t in the gym or running, he would go on walks. He hadn’t used alcohol in 15 years and followed a plant-based diet.

“I’ve talked to a lot of folks who are afraid of the vaccine, and it’s costing them lives.”

Within a week, all three members of the family were transported to the hospital. While the rest of the family lived in Portugal, Francis stayed in the United Kingdom.

“Dad went to the hospital on July 6 for kidney stones, and we believe he picked up Covid there,” Francis continued. My parents had dinner at my brother’s apartment, which he shares with his girlfriend, on Thursday, July 8, and they became very ill over the weekend.

“On Monday, my brother’s girlfriend stated Shaul sensed something wasn’t quite right.

“He’d never felt anything like it, like he was overburdened with weight and exhausted. He chose to undergo a Covid test, which came back positive.

“At the time, both of my parents were very sick. They went to the hospital, and that afternoon I received a text from my father saying they’d been admitted because they’d both tested positive. That happened on July 12th.”

On July 14, he learned that his father had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“I spoke to my brother every day, and we couldn’t reach my father,” Francis explained. On Tuesday morning, he had a little battery life left on his phone, so I was able to ask him how he was doing, but he didn’t have a charger. In a nation where I didn’t understand the language, it was quite difficult for me to contact him.

