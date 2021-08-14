Within days, all 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be administered the Covid vaccine.

According to a new aim set by the Health Secretary, all 16 and 17-year-olds in England will receive their first Covid vaccine by August 23.

Sajid Javid stated on Sunday that giving the vaccine to teenagers by this date will give them the two weeks they need to build up optimum protection before returning to school in September.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that people aged 16 and 17 will be able to get vaccinated at one of more than 800 GP-led vaccination sites.

Thousands more people would be contacted, including via text and mail, to schedule appointments with their doctors or walk-in clinics, according to the statement.

“It’s fantastic to see tens of thousands of young people have already received their vaccine – thank you for helping to strengthen our wall of defense against Covid-19 across the country,” Mr Javid added.

“I have urged the NHS in England to ensure that everyone aged 16 and 17 has a first dose of the vaccine by next Monday, August 23. This will ensure that everyone receives essential protection before returning to college or sixth form.

“Please don’t wait — get your vaccines as soon as possible so that we may continue to live securely with this virus and enjoy our freedoms by providing yourself, your family, and your community with the necessary protection.”

As of Saturday, a further 93 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, increasing the total number of people who have died in the UK to 130,894.

Separate numbers released by the Office for National Statistics show that Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 155,000 people in the UK.

According to the government, there have been a total of 29,520 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Experts have warned that the UK is “running hot” when it comes to controlling the spread of the coronavirus due to high levels of infection and rising incidence rates.

On Friday, Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, stated that while vaccines are reducing hospital admissions and mortality, they are still high. “The summary has come to an end.”