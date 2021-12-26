Within a 24-hour period, two pedophiles die in a Scottish prison.

Two detainees at a prison in Edinburgh, Scotland, died within 24 hours of each other earlier this month, prompting an investigation.

Richard McCormick and Alexander Morgan, both serving terms for sex offenses against minors, died in detention at HMP Edinburgh, also known as Saughton Prison, on December 17 and 18, respectively, according to the Daily Record.

Mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiries have been begun into the deaths of the detainees (FAIs). According to Edinburgh Live, Scottish Prison Service (SPS) supervisors at Saughton submitted reports to the Procurator Fiscal.

The causes of death for the two guys have not been revealed. It was unclear whether the two were acquainted.

McCormick, 74, was apprehended in 2014 at Heathrow Airport, eight years after several of his victims spoke forward.

The former offshore worker preyed on kids as young as eight years old.