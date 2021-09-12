Within 24 hours, two unexploded bombs were discovered across Merseyside.

The first was discovered in a skip at Veolia West Kirby Recycling Centre on Saturday afternoon, while the second was uncovered at the Bramley Moore Docks site of Everton’s future stadium.

Customers and staff at the Wirral shopping centre were evacuated, and a perimeter was set up as a precaution. No residential buildings were damaged.

On West Kirby beach, the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended and safely detonated the ordnance, which was thought to be a World War II mortar.

A separate device was discovered at Bramley Moore Docks on the same day.

On Sunday morning, about 9.15 a.m., it was moved to Crosby Beach and detonated.

Susan Brockbank, 50, from Anfield, was walking along Crosby beach when the bomb went off. “It was right outside the coastguard’s office, the bomb disposal, the coastguard and police – but the device itself was quite a distance away,” she explained.

“Every now and then, on a Sunday, I go for a general walk to clear my thoughts. And it wasn’t that busy at that time of day, which is why I believe they did it.”

“There were probably only four or five people standing around by me, and a few runners,” the Alder Hey employee stated.

“A number of people were strolling up the beach, and I chatted with a few afterwards who stated they had no idea what was going on and were surprised!

“A police officer told me and another man standing nearby that it would probably go off as a small pop – the bomb squad didn’t expect it would go off with such a big noise.

“I’m not a big fan of big fireworks, so I figured, ‘well, I’ll just video it.’ I’m amazed I got it because it made me jump so hard!”