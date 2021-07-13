Within 20 years, diesel lorry sales in the United Kingdom may be prohibited.

According to a report in The Financial Times, selling new diesel lorries in the UK could be outlawed from 2040 under Government proposals set to be presented on Wednesday.

According to those briefed on the proposals, preparations will include public consultations on measures targeted at reducing pollution in the transportation sector, according to the report.

Smaller diesel trucks would be prohibited from being sold starting in 2035, and those weighing more than 26 tons would be prohibited starting in 2040, according to one suggestion.

The Government has been urged by the Climate Change Committee that sales of diesel-powered HGVs should be phased out by 2040.

By 2040, Europe’s leading truck manufacturers have already committed to no longer supplying diesel HGVs.

The Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment.