With YO, Christmas arrives early! This week, Sushi is giving away free fried chicken.

In Japan, eating fried chicken at Christmas is a tradition, and while it isn’t as common in the UK, many of us still like it.

YO! (also known as YO! Sushi) has a special menu and deal that you won’t want to miss.

Anyone who brings an empty chicken bucket to a participating YO! restaurant can get free Japanese fried chicken filled in it.

This includes a KFC empty bucket, with the caveat that the free chicken buckets will only be available on November 24 and 25.

If you want to take advantage of the delicious deal, be sure to save any chicken buckets you have until Thursday this week.

The Bucket Exchange was created to commemorate the launch of the new holiday menu, and with 2,000 free buckets of fried chicken, it’s an offer not to be missed.

Every Christmas, it is estimated that over 3.6 million buckets of fried chicken are consumed in Japan, which is what prompted YO! to offer this special deal.

YO! is selling a JFC bucket for £14.95 or £29.50 for two people, which sounds great.

Japanese fried chicken is brined in buttermilk before being fried in a secret YO! flavored flour mix and topped with nori tinsel in the JFC bucket.

There’s more, including YO! fries (a particular favorite), crispy slaw, Korean wings, miso corn on the cob or teriyaki BBQ beans, and a pot of katsu curry sauce.

Don’t worry if you don’t consume meat or dairy. With the VJFC product on the menu, vegans and vegetarians don’t have to miss out.

It comprises of THIS and is slightly less expensive at £12.50. Isn’t this delicious? Chicken Karaage nuggets with Korean sweet chili sauce for dipping, YO! fries, crispy slaw, and miso togarashi corn

Will you take advantage of this opportunity? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter at @TheReviews Club.