With winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana.

With winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Ida made landfall near the Louisiana coast.

The Category 4 storm was one of the most powerful to ever hit the United States, striking on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ida made landfall at a barometric pressure of 930 millibars, tying for the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States based on wind speed. It is tied for the eighth strongest landfall in the United States based on central pressure.

As it approached New Orleans, it weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum winds of 125 mph.

New Orleans’ flood defenses, which were improved after Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800 people in 2005, look to be holding up at this point, but more than half a million households have already lost power.

Ida became stronger overnight as it traveled through some of the world’s hottest ocean water in the northern Gulf of Mexico, with top winds increasing from 45 to 150 miles per hour in just five hours.

On Sunday morning, hurricane-force winds began to batter Grand Isle.

According to PowerOutage.US, which records outages across the country, some 590,000 consumers were without power as of late Sunday afternoon.

Prior to Ida’s arrival, US President Joe Biden issued emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi. He said the government was hoping for the best for Louisiana and that once the hurricane passed, the country will put its “whole strength behind the rescue and recovery” effort.

Ida’s rapid strengthening from a few thunderstorms to a monster hurricane in three days, according to officials in New Orleans, left little time to organize a mandatory evacuation of the city’s 390,000 population.

Residents were urged to leave willingly, and those who remained were advised to expect protracted power interruptions in the hot heat.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, Louisiana’s 17 oil refineries account for over one-fifth of the country’s refining capacity, while its two liquefied natural gas export facilities ship about 55% of the country’s total exports.

According to government figures, 95% of Gulf Coast oil and gas production was shut down as Ida neared landfall, according to energy company S&P Global Platts.

