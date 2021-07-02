With Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson will take his maiden space voyage.

Sir Richard Branson, the billionaire businessman, is set to take his maiden space flight with Virgin Galactic.

During the next test flight window, which begins on July 11, the company’s owner will put the “private astronaut experience” to the test.

Branson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to assist “guarantee his business delivers a distinctive consumer experience.”

Virgin Galactic’s license was upgraded by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this month, allowing the company to carry paying customers to space.

Unity 22 will be the company’s fourth crewed spaceflight and the 22nd flight test for the rocket plane VSS Unity.

The next test trip, which will take out from Virgin Galactic’s spaceport in New Mexico, will focus on “measuring… seat comfort, the weightless sensation, and Earth views” in the space cabin.

The company also intends to demonstrate the circumstances for conducting human-assisted research experiments and ensure that the Spaceport America training program supports the spaceflight experience, according to the corporation.

“I firmly feel that space belongs to all of us,” Sir Richard remarked ahead of his forthcoming space voyage.

“Virgin Galactic sits at the forefront of a new commercial space sector, which is set to open space to humanity and alter the world for the better, after more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing.

“Having an idea of making space more accessible to all is one thing; having an exceptional team work together to make that dream a reality is quite another.

“As part of a wonderful team of mission professionals, I’m honoured to assist validate the journey our future astronauts will take and guarantee we offer the one-of-a-kind Virgin customer experience.”

“Our next flight – the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity and our first fully crewed flight test – is a testament to the dedication and technical brilliance of our entire team, and I’d like to extend a special thank you to our pilots,” Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, said in a statement. (This is a brief piece.)