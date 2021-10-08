With two young talents and a new Mohamed Salah position, Jurgen Klopp can create a’second’ Liverpool team.

Liverpool was chastised after winning the Champions League in 2019 for not spending heavily in their roster ahead of the next season.

Such anxieties were justified after missing out on the Premier League title by a single point to Man City. Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, had complete faith in the team he had at his disposal.

In August 2019, he told reporters, “There was never the desire to invest again because of the team we had last year, which is a tremendous age group.”

“Only in England do you come up with things like ‘now bring in more quality and new faces’ and all that crap at the conclusion of the season.”

“Divock Origi has a new deal, and the rest of the team has remained. That’s how the transfer industry works. That’s how it is, and I’ve seen people smile and even chuckle about it.

“However, keeping a group like this together is difficult. These people are wanted by half of the world. And they (other clubs) aren’t just throwing nuts around; they’ve got money as well! It’s similar to this.

“We wanted to keep that team together, which meant consolidating, paying the bills, playing football, going for it all, and then looking back after the season to see what occurred.”

“However, this team is deserving of another year together.” So just keeping these guys together for another year is a huge plus.” The Reds’ doubters were silenced emphatically as Klopp’s faith in his players was more than repaid as they stormed to their first Premier League title by 19 points, becoming England’s champions for the first time in 30 years.

However, just over six months after Liverpool’s title success, the German was once again had to explain a lack of transfer activity, this time in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, as injuries destroyed his side’s title defense and raised worries about the Reds’ depth.

Liverpool had been given an extra year, which Klopp claimed they deserved, and had vindicated their allegiance by winning the Premier League, but they were now seen as an older group in need of change who had already passed their peak.

The Reds’ general manager was having none of it. “The summary has come to an end.”