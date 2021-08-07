With two charity events, Peter Kay returns to the stage.

Peter Kay is scheduled to perform two charity events on Saturday, August 7.

The comedian from Bolton, who has been mainly gone from the public eye for the past three years, will perform at Manchester’s O2 Apollo as part of the Doing It For Laura tour.

The live Q&As will take place at 1.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. to raise money for Laura Nuttall, 20, who has glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

When tickets for the 3,500-seat facility went on sale on July 30, they sold out in 30 minutes.

Ms Nuttall, who just finished her second year of philosophy, politics, and economics at Manchester University, will be in the audience with her family.

Following a series of migraines, she was diagnosed with brain cancer while in her first term at Kings College University in London at the age of 18.

She was given a 12- to 18-month life expectancy and has since undergone two brain surgeries, 30 sessions of radiotherapy, and 12 months of chemotherapy.

Laura was able to fly to Germany for a breakthrough immunotherapy treatment thanks to fundraising.

The proceeds from Kay’s concerts will benefit her charity, Doing It For Laura, which was founded to help pay for her treatment, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Brain Tumour Charity.

Ms Nuttall’s mother, Nicola, and father, Mark, met Kay almost two decades ago when working at Granada Television, and said they received an unexpected call from the actress after Laura was diagnosed in January 2019.

Kay’s previous tour was canceled in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family problems.”