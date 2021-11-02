With this coloring-in poster, you can help Toffee’s Appeal to stop fireworks from upsetting dogs.

Our sister site TeamDogs is encouraging you to #BeMoreToffee on Bonfire Night and make a difference in the lives of thousands of pets.

Dog lovers throughout the country will trade their normal box of fireworks for an extra tin of dog food and donate it to their local rescue center as part of Toffee’s Appeal, in an effort to limit the number of pyrotechnics that terrify and traumatize dogs.

TeamDogs has prepared a fantastic poster that you can color and display in your front window to help spread the news and inspire others to join Toffee’s Appeal.

TeamDogs wants you to get creative with your brightest pens and pencils in preparation for Bonfire Night.

To get Toffee’s coloring sheet, right-click the image below and choose ‘Save image as…’. Then, at home, print your poster and get to work.

Place your poster proudly in the window for all to see, and share it on social media. Use the hashtag #BeMoreToffee to tag TeamDogs on Facebook and share it on their Pictures of Dogs page.

This Bonfire Night, light up your houses with Toffee and ‘Say NO to fireworks.’