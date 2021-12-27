With these simple kits, you can make New Year’s cocktails at home.

A well-crafted cocktail is something that most of us appreciate, especially on special occasions like New Year’s Eve.

However, there’s something to be said for a cocktail that can be whipped up quickly, giving you more time to get dressed and ready, visit with loved ones, or do anything else you want – and simple cocktail kits can help.

2Chill has picked together at-home packages that are maximum enjoyment but minimal effort, from a Gin and Tonic discovery taster box where six award-winning flavoured liqueurs are the star of the show to a Peach Negroni, Honey Whisky Sour, and Cherry Manhattan cocktail kit that just requires ice and a stir.

Here are five simple cocktail kits that are ideal for whipping up a quick but unique New Year’s Eve drink:

Beeble, a sustainable drinks company, has a genuinely simple cocktail kit on its virtual shelves this year.

The Limited Edition Cocktail Set, which normally retails for £60 but is currently on sale for £40, includes three ready-to-serve beverages made with Beeble’s Original Honey Whisky.

Each of the three cocktails comes with 200ml of Cherry Manhattan, White Peach Negroni, and Honey Whisky Sour.

There are six servings in total, with separate serving directions for each drink.

Each one, though, boils down to combining it with ice, swirling for 30 seconds, then straining into a cooled empty glass and garnishing.

You can even mix with ice right in the glass if you’re feeling lazy.

It’s available for purchase here.

The Sprigster Gift Box contains everything you need for up to four easy yet tasty non-alcoholic New Year’s Eve drinks, making it ideal for individuals who don’t drink or want to start dry January a little early after a heavy Christmas.

A 20cl bottle of Sprigster, two cans of Fever-Tree tonic, fruit and herb garnishes, natural drinking straws, and a cocktail recipe card are all included inside the box.

The former is a rich, shrub-infused liquid made up of a’mash’ of botanical ingredients produced in the brand’s English country garden, including fennel, rhubarb, and ginger.

Though you wouldn’t know it, it’s both alcohol-free and vegan-friendly.

The adorable set is also stored in a gorgeous reusable cedar wood box, which is as sustainable as it is attractive.