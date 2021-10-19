With their yobbish behavior, kids are putting their lives in peril.

Parents in one Liverpool neighborhood are being asked to speak with their children who are “endangering their lives.”

Anti-social behavior has targeted Rotunda, a nonprofit and community hub situated in five Georgian buildings on Great Mersey Street in Kirkdale, in recent weeks.

This includes a group of about 30 young kids, some as young as 11, who were observed throwing slates from the roof of the charity’s community building.

The organization stated that this had caused “severe damage” to the Grade II listed structure, which is presently undergoing conservation work, and advised parents to speak with their children “before someone gets killed.”

“Rotunda is now having much needed conservation work done on our community Grade II listed building,” they wrote on Facebook.

“This week, a group of 30 or more young people ranging in age from 11 to 18 have been climbing on the roof and playing on the scaffold, putting their lives at peril.”

“If you have children and reside in the area, please talk to them about this; not only are they endangering their life, but they are also inflicting major damage to the building and the community service we provide.”

“We know our kids, like we all, are sick of lockdown! However, this has escalated into a serious problem, and we are concerned that they will cause serious harm to themselves.

“Assist us in protecting our neighborhood and our youth by using the hashtag #staysafe. “Thank you very much.” Rotunda wrote in the post that the damage done to the ancient structure “was horrific” after it was struck again last week.

“Please help us keep our young people and community structures secure,” they urged.

“This week, our young people have been climbing on the roof of the building again, hurling slates from the roof.”

“Not only are the young people on the roof in danger, but so are those of us walking through the institution.” Last night, the damage to our grade II listed building was terrible.

“Please keep children away from the building so that no one is injured.” Thank you for your continued support.” Anti-social behavior issues have been reported near Rotunda in Kirkdale, according to Merseyside Police.

